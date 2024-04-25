posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2024,

updated Apr 25, 2024



Quoting: Windows 11 Start Menu ads - now coming to a PC near you —

Microsoft has been toying with the idea of ads in Windows 11 for quite some time, despite the paid license to use the operating system. Start menu ads — recommendations, as Microsoft calls them — first popped up in a Windows 11 preview build two weeks ago, with Microsoft now rushing the feature out to all users of its OS with build KB5036980.

The Start menu ads will now appear in the Recommended section at the bottom of your Start menu, alongside all of your frequently used apps and files. Start menu recommendations can be turned off in Settings, under Personalisation, although there is likely a large user base that will never bother trying to dig into the settings to disable them.