Microsoft Layoffs Again

Microsoft is continuing with its plans to cut 1,900 jobs, this time focusing on Bethesda France.
According to multiple people online, the company has shut down Bethesda France after 12 years. News of the closure began trickling out as partners posted about their time working with the company coming to an end.
“8 years of my life dedicated to Bethesda France,” one community manager wrote on Twitter. “8 years of wonderful encounters, memories that I will never forget, and unique opportunities. A page that is turning and which hurts many people.”
Even now, the full impact of Microsoft’s layoffs is still unknown. However, the layoffs seem to be greatly impacting secondary areas of gaming companies such as customer service, marketing, and publishing. For instance, soon after the layoffs were announced, it was revealed that most of Blizzard’s customer support team had been let go, with Microsoft planning to outsource some of the department’s tasks.
