LWN Articles About Linux (Kernel)

The kernel project merges dozens of drivers with every development cycle, and almost every one of those drivers is entirely uncontroversial. Occasionally, though, a driver submission raises wider questions, leading to lengthy discussion and, perhaps, opposition. That is currently the case with two separate drivers, both with ties to the networking subsystem. One of them is hung up on questions of whether (and how) all device functionality should be made available to user space, while the other has run into turbulence because it drives a device that is unobtainable outside of a single company.