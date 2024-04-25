Managing to-do lists on the command line with Taskwarrior

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2024



Managing to-do lists is something of a universal necessity. While some people handle them mentally or on paper, others resort to a web-based tool or a mobile application. For those preferring the command line, the MIT-licensed Taskwarrior offers a flexible solution with a healthy community and lots of extensions.

Getting started with Taskwarrior is straightforward, but it also supports sophisticated functionality, including projects, due dates, dependencies, user-defined metadata, and hook scripts. The program's philosophy describes values such as openness, low friction, no performance penalty for unused features, extensibility, and a focus on doing one thing well. Taskwarrior does not dictate a specific methodology for users to manage their to-do list. It provides advanced functionality enabling users to integrate the program into their existing workflows. The documentation lists some workflow examples, some of them including elements from Getting Things Done and Kanban methodologies.

Read on