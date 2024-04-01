Tux Machines

Download Ebook: Xubuntu Desktop User Guide 2022

This ebook is Xubuntu Documentation published in 2022, free to download and share, a complete user guide of Xubuntu GNU/Linux operating system with Xfce desktop environment for computer and laptop. It mainly introduces and explains about Xubuntu, the system, and Xfce, the graphical user interface, without limiting it to a specific OS version. Even if you don't use Xubuntu, but only use Xfce, this book is a worthy read. We encourage you to print out and share this excellent book as many as possible to people you love if you can. Lastly, we say thank you and greatest appreciation to The Xubuntu Team for publishing this book. Enjoy!

Radxa Unveils Cost-Efficient ROCK 5C and ROCK 5C Lite SBC

Radxa has recently enhanced its lineup with the pre-launch of two single board computers: the ROCK 5C and ROCK 5C Lite. These devices, featuring PCIe 2.1 interfaces and PoE support, are built on the Arm Cortex-A76 architecture and are competitively priced, targeting developers, educators, and hobbyists.

Mini Pini: A Wi-Fi 6 Radio Module with Dual-Band 2.4GHz/5GHz Connectivity and OpenWrt Support

The Mini Pini is a Wi-Fi 6 radio module designed to meet the challenges of demanding wireless environments. This product leverages Qualcomm’s advanced QCN9074/72 chipset, ensuring efficient and reliable wireless performance across a variety of applications including industrial settings.

Latest Arch Linux ISO Release Brings Linux Kernel 6.8, Updated Installer

That’s right, the Arch Linux devs were forced to release the ISO snapshot for April 2024 a bit early due to the XZ Utils package being backdoored, which affected the Arch Linux 2024.03.01 ISO image (as well as the virtual machine images and container images) that was available for download on the distribution’s website.

Meet Marknote, KDE’s New WYSIWYG Note-Taking Application for Linux

Built with KDE’s Kirigami framework, Marknote is a markdown note management tool that promises to help you easily organize your markdown files into notebooks. By default, the application saves your rich text notes as Markdown files in the Documents folder.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 01, 2024

Penguins on vintage french floral postcard background

Android Leftovers
How to find the AT&T phone number for your Android smartwatch
Some of the latest articles
Open Hardware, Applications, and Perl
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
And mostly CISA
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and Linux in the Ham Shack
3 new epsodes
Mozilla, Rust, and more
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
mostly Microsoft breach
Free Software: Viewing CT Scans in GNU/Linux, Flatpak, Thorium
3 picks for today
Fairphone, Raspberry Pi, and Free Drivers
Some Open Hardware news
today's howtos
many afternoon picks
Some of the latest articles
Ubuntu, SUSE, and more
Open Hardware: ZimaBoard, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi
3 new stories
Kernel: Bootlin's Work and Linux Plumbers Conference's (LPC) Networking Track
some Linux news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Also some CentOS
LibreOffice Survey and Statement on 'Microsoft 365' Being in Breach of the Law
Some LibreOffice updates
Security Leftovers
and some GNU/Linux focus, too
today's howtos
today's batch
Software: GNU/Linux Screen Recorders, Plattenalbum, ucollage, and More
5 new lists or overviews
Proprietary Microsoft and Apple Stuff
more leftovers
Windows TCO and More
Cost of chooosing Windows
Ubuntu, CentOS, and Kernel (Linux)
Some leftover stories
Shows and Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show, Invidious Galore (Past Week)
Some videos and audio
Android Leftovers
Chrome for Android Will Soon Declutter Your Unused Tabs
Programming Leftovers
Programming with R, Rust, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS stories, curl had 10,000 bugfixes in 10,000 days
today's howtos
many howtos, some older
GNU+Linux on Phones, Right-to-Repair Bill, and Open Hardware
4 stories
Games: Proton Experimental, Maniac, and More
Some news from gamingonlinux
Some of the latest articles
Security and FUD Leftovers
Security for the most part, or lack thereof
