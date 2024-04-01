Today in Techrights
[Meme] You Need to Scroll Down a Lot to See Who Pays Me...
Postgres/PSQL logos don't say who pays him but what project he is occupying
Links 31/03/2024: Farmers Striking and "the Next Banking Crisis"
Links for the day
Gemini Links 31/03/2024: Plasma 6 and Disinformation in Social Control Media
Links for the day
Links 31/03/2024: Experts Warn of "AI" Bubble, RFA Departs Hong Kong
Links for the day
It's Not as Bad as Microsoft Wants You to Believe
Microsoft HEARTbleeds Linux
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 30, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, March 30, 2024
What the Media Overlooks in xz: Microsoft Staff 'Discovered' the Issue in a Microsoft Platform Just Before Easter and in Time to Distract From Exchange Blunder
Microsofters didn't invent a logo and brand name for it this time around?
Backdoor in xz: What We Know So Far
people are patching a hole
Microsoft Has a Prank for 01/04/2024: So a Company Over 111 Billion Dollars in Debt, With Another Company Unable to Make Any Money, Find 100 Billion Dollars in Between the Sofa Cushions
Don't be easily fooled
