15 Best Free and Open Source Linux Screen Recorders

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 01, 2024



A screen recorder is software which lets you capture a digital recording of computer screen output, typically carrying audio narration.

Screen recording (also known as screencasting) takes a series of screenshots of a running application, recording the user’s actions, and creating a video file. The movies can be output in a variety of different formats. This type of software was brought into prominence by the commercial Windows application Lotus ScreenCam in 1994, followed by TechSmith Camtasia and Adobe Captivate.

Screen recorders have a wide variety of uses. This type of software is also often used to demonstrate operating systems, software actions, website features, troubleshooting, and evaluating technical skills.

The purpose of this article is to identify high quality open source screen recorder tools that makes it a breeze to create screencasts. Thanks to this software, anyone can make their own videos.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. As you can see, there’s a wide range to choose the most suitable screen recording tool for your needs. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Read on