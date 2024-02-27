Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker uses Raspberry Pi and AI to block noisy neighbor's music by hacking nearby Bluetooth speakers
At the end of the day (or perhaps at the beginning), Bandini saw two possible outcomes. Either he confronts the neighbors directly about the music or he creates an AI-drive solution that automatically responds when Reggaeton music is detected. Long story short, we've got a cool Raspberry Pi AI project to share with you today. When this Pi detects Reggaeton music, it interferes with nearby Bluetooth speakers so the audio is distorted.
University of Toronto ☛ Options for genuine ECC RAM on the desktop in (early) 2024
A traditional irritation with building (or specifying) desktop computers is the issue of ECC RAM, which for a long time was either not supported at all or was being used by Intel for market segmentation. First generation AMD Ryzens sort of supported ECC RAM with the right motherboard, but there are many meanings of 'supporting' ECC RAM and questions lingered about how meaningful the support was (recent information suggests the support was real). Here in early 2024 the situation is somewhat better and I'm going to summarize what I know so far.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ADLINK’s IIOT Gateway Leverages NXP i.MX 8M Plus Processor for Remote Edge Solutions
ADLINK Technology Inc. recently unveiled its cutting-edge MXA-200 Arm-based 5G IIoT gateway. Featuring a powerful 1.6GHz NXP i.MX 8M Plus quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor, this gateway is tailored to meet the rigorous demands of smart manufacturing, renewable energy, and smart city applications.