On February 16, BlackCat added loanDepot to their dark web leak site, but without any data as proof. At the time, they claimed that LoanDepot had shown up in the negotiation chat, and had offered $6 million for the data and a decryptor, but allegedly claimed they could offer more after the weekend. But after the weekend, they reportedly never showed up again.

BlackCat also made a number of other allegations about LoanDepot and its incident management, but none of those claims are readily verifiable or refuted by DataBreaches and hence, are not being repeated.

This week, loanDepot submitted a breach notification to the Maine Attorney General’s Office. That report, filed by their external counsel, indicates that 16,924,071 customers were affected by the incident.

In its letter to those affected, loanDepot writes that they discovered the incident on January 4. Investigation revealed that data had been exfiltrated between January 3 and January 5 and may have impacted consumers’ name, address, email address, financial account numbers, social security number, phone number, and date of birth.