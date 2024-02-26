Linux, Linux Foundation, Debian, and More
Kernel Space
-
Slashdot ☛ 2024-02-18 [Older] Linux Becomes a CVE Numbering Authority (Like Curl and Python). Is This a Turning Point?
-
Slashdot ☛ 2024-02-19 [Older] The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
-
Linux Foundation
-
SDx Central ☛ Nephio R2 pushes open-source cloud-native network automation [Ed: Openwashing with a dash in "open-source"]
The Linux Foundation’s Nephio project hit a major milestone this week with its release 2 (R2) update. Nephio R2 builds upon the success of R1 with additional automation capabilities. While R1 provided the core automation foundations, Nephio R2 advances network automation with a focus on radio access network (RAN) and multicloud frameworks.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Debian Family
-
Jacob Adams Tookmund ☛ AAC and Debian
Currently, in a default installation of Debian with the GNOME desktop, Bluetooth headphones that require the AAC codec1 cannot be used. As the Debian wiki outlines, using the AAC codec over Bluetooth, while technically supported by PipeWire, is explicitly disabled in Debian at this time. This is because the fdk-aac library needed to enable this support is currently in the non-free component of the repository, meaning that PipeWire, which is in the main component, cannot depend on it.
-