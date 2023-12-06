Endless OS 5.1 Rolls Out with Enhanced Learning Experience

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2023



Endless OS, a Debian-based distro focused on providing a simplified and streamlined user experience, particularly for users in emerging markets or those in areas with limited or no internet connectivity, has released the first update to its 5.x series, Endless OS 5.1

The distro bets on immutability and comes preinstalled with various apps and tools for learning, productivity, and entertainment, giving access to an extensive library of educational content.

The just-released new update continues on this path, so let’s see what’s changed.

