LibreOffice community interview: Robert Cabane, QA project

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2023



I like to detect bugs and check for them in Bugzilla! When you encounter something strange using LibreOffice, it’s not immediately clear whether it’s a bug or a feature… so I first look in Ask LibreOffice or the forums.

After that, searching in Bugzilla for a specific bug is a unique experience, because LibreOffice is an enormous piece of software. You have to test various keywords in order to eventually find a more or less corresponding bug description. If the bug is referenced, consider adding useful comments; if it’s not the case, try to propose a new bug, as well-documented as possible.

