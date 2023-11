Microsoft's Bing Has Collapsed in Pakistan Since 'ChatGPT' Hype

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2023



With market share at 99%, Google has swallowed this market:

THE snapshot from Pakistan, which isn't much different from India's one might add, shows Microsoft losing about half its share since all this "Google killer" hype/vapourware.

What is the future of Microsoft if even hundreds of millions in media bribes (for puff pieces) cannot revitalise its search ambitions? █