We've Done Better Since Abandoning Twitter and Other Social Control Networks

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2023



Use your own site, not others' (especially not sites controlled by sociopaths for personal gain)

THE poor-quality "Linux" articles out there obscure but not eliminate facts. They illuminate the issue with the media's rapid demise, resulting in all sorts of hyperboles gaining traction in social control media, such as Twitter.

There is a growing push or a movement to quit Twitter. Here's a new example:

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has announced she is quitting X, formerly Twitter, calling it a “gigantic global sewer” that is “destroying our democracies” by spreading abuse and misinformation. After buying Twitter in 2022, the billionaire Elon Musk laid off thousands of employees, including many who moderated content on the platform. Rebranded as X, it has lost several major advertisers and has been criticised, including by the White House, for not doing enough to curtail antisemitism. “I have made the decision to leave Twitter,” Hidalgo wrote in lengthy posts in English and French on Monday, citing manipulation, disinformation, antisemitism and attacks on scientists, climatologists, women and liberals. “Twitter, far from being the groundbreaking medium that initially made information accessible to the greatest possible number of people, has in recent years become an impressive tool for destroying our democracies,” she added. “This platform … intentionally exacerbates tensions and conflicts.”

It is not hard to relate to this, even fully. I left Twitter in early 2022, announcing that "Twitter Profits From Conflict" and therefore I cannot participate in it anymore.

Conflict, when profitable, does not stop. The arms industry and its lobbyists know that.

Consider leaving Twitter. Listen to what Madame Hidalgo has said.

For us, leaving Twitter had no negative impact. We didn't lose traffic and we saved a lot of time. █