Releases: Data Generator for PostgreSQL, Kiwi TCMS, Notepad++
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Data Generator version 4.0 released
We are pleased to announce the new major version of Data Generator for PostgreSQL - an impressive tool for generating test data to database tables with the possibility to save and edit scripts.
The utility can help you to simulate the database production environment and allows you to populate several database tables with test data simultaneously, define tables and fields for generating data, set value ranges, generate char fields by mask, define lists of values manually or select them from SQL queries, set generation parameters for each field type and has many other features to generate test data in a simple and direct way.
Data Generator also provides a console application, which allows you to generate test data in one-touch by using generation templates.
-
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 12.7
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 12.7!
IMPORTANT: This is our first release after reaching 2 million downloads on Docker Hub earlier this month! It is a small release which contains security related updates, several improvements, bug fixes and internal refactoring!
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Notepad++ Marks 20th Anniversary with New Release [Ed: OMG Ubuntu is promoting Windows software instead of real GNU/Linux or Ubuntu software]
Notepad++ is free, open-source software designed for Windows, and available to download as a normal installer or a portable edition from the application’s official website or GitHub.