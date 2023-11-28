Releases: Data Generator for PostgreSQL, Kiwi TCMS, Notepad++

We are pleased to announce the new major version of Data Generator for PostgreSQL - an impressive tool for generating test data to database tables with the possibility to save and edit scripts.

The utility can help you to simulate the database production environment and allows you to populate several database tables with test data simultaneously, define tables and fields for generating data, set value ranges, generate char fields by mask, define lists of values manually or select them from SQL queries, set generation parameters for each field type and has many other features to generate test data in a simple and direct way.

Data Generator also provides a console application, which allows you to generate test data in one-touch by using generation templates.