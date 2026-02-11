news
Red Hat, Clones, and Buzzwords
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Maximizing your experience: Top 6 benefits of having a Red Hat account
By creating an account and logging in, you’re giving us the information we need to provide a personalized site experience, and it gives you immediate access to the product trials, expert training, and deep-dive technical resources you're most interested in.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Your Encryption May Not Survive Quantum — But Rocky GNU/Linux from CIQ’s Might [Ed: Lots of buzzwords and hype thrown in for 'good measure']
CIQ brings NIST‑approved post‑quantum crypto into Rocky Linux, turning quantum risk into a practical planning issue for sysadmins and regulated GNU/Linux shops.
-
Red Hat ☛ Debug Ansible errors faster with an Hey Hi (AI) monitoring agent [Ed: Lots of buzzwords and hype thrown in for 'good measure']
As the number of Ansible playbooks increases, and each playbook includes many individual tasks, both the overall log volume and the number of errors rise significantly.
To resolve these errors, analysts identify the failed playbook run and route the issue to an authorized specialist. That specialist then determines the best resolution based on business criteria.