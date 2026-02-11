news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
Windows Central ☛ 5 reasons Linux actually beats Windows 11 (yes, we said it)
I use Windows 11 every day. I write about it for a living. I know its specifics, its strengths, and its habit of shipping "helpful" features nobody asked for.
Server
Kubernetes Architecture Made Simple: A School Analogy
This beginner-friendly guide uses a school analogy to simplify Kubernetes architecture, explaining the roles of the Control Plane (administration) and Worker Nodes (classrooms) in orchestrating containerized applications. By likening components to familiar school elements, it makes understanding Kubernetes easy for newcomers.
Graphics Stack
GeForce Now on Linux Feels Like a Real Turning Point for Cloud Gaming
The GeForce Now experience is a cloud-based gaming platform that, in essence, links your existing gaming services, such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass and Epic Games Store, and provides cloud-based access to your titles. Previously available on Windows 11 and macOS, NVIDIA has made strides to bring its GeForce Now cloud service to a new audience: the Linux fan base. After about a week of testing the Linux distribution of GeForce Now, it’s time to see whether it truly can be the game-changer it aims to be for Linux gamers.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Write Standard User Scenerio Scripts to measure energy usage of software with KEcoLab
KDE Eco is an ongoing initiative taken by the KDE community to support the development and adoption of sustainable Free & Open Source Software worldwide and I am happy to be able to contribute to this mission as part of Season of KDE 2026.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
LWN ☛ GTK hackfest, 2026 edition (GTK Development Blog)
Matthias Clasen has published a short summary of the GTK hackfest held prior to FOSDEM 2026.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Linux Magazine ☛ Linux From Scratch Drops SysVinit Support
LFS will no longer support SysVinit.
Debian Family
Freexian Collaborators: Writing a new worker task for Debusine (by Carles Pina i Estany)
Debusine is a tool designed for Debian developers and Operating System developers in general. You can try out Debusine on debusine.debian.net, and follow its development on salsa.debian.org.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Building new revenue streams: 3 strategic cloud opportunities for telcos in 2026
For many, the way forward lies in modernizing and diversifying from their core offerings: evolving from traditional telecommunications to “techco” (technology company) services. These offerings focus on value added digital services that are client-centric, capitalizing on the established strengths of telecoms. In 2026, many of these opportunities will come from cloud computing.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Drops the ‘Software & Updates’ Tool from New Installs
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS will drop the Software & Updates utility from default desktop installs, with developers saying many of its features are “dangerous or too complex” for regular users. The concern centres on features like being able to disable access to the main Ubuntu repositories through the GUI, something that can leave users unable to install updates if toggled accidentally. Additionally, the upcoming version of the distro has moved Ubuntu Pro subscription options to the Snap-based Security Center app, according to Canonical’s Jean-Baptiste Lallement.
