news
Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena’s Got You Covered
Quoting: Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena's Got You Covered - FOSS Force —
Murena, the company behind the degoogled Android alternative /e/OS, is making it easier for tablet users to enjoy a Google-free experience with the new Murena Volla Tablet that’s now available through its online store.
If you don’t know, Paris-based Murena has been making it possible for phone users to run /e/OS — their own version of Android that has Google’s tools completely removed — either on existing supported phones or pre-installed on a variety of phones purchased directly from Murena’s online store. It could also be installed on existing Android tablets, and now the company is marketing a tablet that comes with Google-free /e/OS preinstalled and ready to run out of the box.
It's FOSS:
-
Murena Teams Up With German Manufacturer to Offer a €698 de-Googled Android Tablet
Murena Volla Tablet: What's Inside? Get the Murena Volla Tablet
Warp Terminal
Murena has been in the business of selling de-Googled Android smartphones loaded with /e/OS since 2022. The French company strips out Google services and offers devices that don't profit from its users' data.
On the other side, Volla is a German hardware maker known for building repairable, privacy-focused devices. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Jörg Wurzer, they sell smartphones and a tablet preloaded with Volla OS and Ubuntu Touch.
Now these two have partnered up to offer the Murena Volla Tablet, which combines Volla's hardware with Murena's software.