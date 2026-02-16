news

Quoting: Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena's Got You Covered - FOSS Force —

Murena, the company behind the degoogled Android alternative /e/OS, is making it easier for tablet users to enjoy a Google-free experience with the new Murena Volla Tablet that’s now available through its online store.

If you don’t know, Paris-based Murena has been making it possible for phone users to run /e/OS — their own version of Android that has Google’s tools completely removed — either on existing supported phones or pre-installed on a variety of phones purchased directly from Murena’s online store. It could also be installed on existing Android tablets, and now the company is marketing a tablet that comes with Google-free /e/OS preinstalled and ready to run out of the box.