Blender 5.1 Beta Enables Hardware Ray-Tracing by Default for AMD GPUs
Blender 5.1 promises to enable hardware ray-tracing by default for AMD GPUs through HIP RT, improve GPU rendering performance by 5-10% on various benchmark scenes, and add support for opening windows without decorations on Linux via the--no-window-frame argument, removing the dependence on LIBDECOR for Wayland.
Blender 5.1 also promises a new F-Curve modifier called “Gaussian Smooth” that allows non-destructive smoothing of F-Curves, a new operator to replace the action on multiple objects, and support for loop selection in Weight Paint mode when using Vertex Selection.