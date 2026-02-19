news
OpenSUSE: Self-Hosted and Outsourced to GAFAM ("The Cloud")
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Building Self-Hosted Trading Infrastructure on openSUSE
There is no flashy interface, no proprietary cloud service, no opaque black box and no paid service that charges a monthly fee. Instead, the system runs reliably 24/7 continuously executing predefined policies in response to market signals.
-
Ish Sookun ☛ openSUSE Leap 16.0 is now available on Surveillance Giant Google Cloud Platform
openSUSE Leap 16.0 is now available as a public image on Surveillance Giant Google Cloud Platform. Both
x86_64and
Arm64images were built on 16 February 2026 and are ready for use with Compute Engine instances.