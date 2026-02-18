news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (gimp, go-toolset:rhel8, and golang), Debian (roundcube), Fedora (gnupg2, libpng, and rsync), Mageia (dcmtk and usbmuxd), Oracle (gcc-toolset-14-binutils, gimp, gnupg2, go-toolset:ol8, golang, kernel, and openssl), Slackware (libssh, lrzip, and mozilla), SUSE (abseil-cpp, chromium, curl, elemental-toolkit, elemental-operator, expat, freerdp, iperf, libnvidia-container, libsoup, libxml2, net-snmp, openCryptoki, openssl-3, patch, protobuf, python-urllib3, python-xmltodict, python311, screen, systemd, and util-linux), and Ubuntu (alsa-lib, gnutls28, and linux-aws, linux-oracle).
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) in Practice @ FOSDEM 2026: From Awareness to Action
Over the past few years, the free and open source (FOSS) community has engaged deeply with the CRA, highlighting its significance and potential impact.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Engineer finds his smart sleep mask can read other people's brainwaves due to poor software security — superpower granted via poor-quality software with hardcoded high-level credentials
Engineer finds his smart sleep mask can read other people's brainwaves
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Unit 42: Nearly two-thirds of breaches now start with identity abuse
Palo Alto Network’s incident response firm said identity-based attacks are exploding as poor security controls stretch across a widening mosaic of integrated tools and systems.