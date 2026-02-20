news
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Understanding ATen: PyTorch's tensor library
Note
This article was originally published on Medium and has been adapted for Red Bait Developer.
If you have ever wondered what powers PyTorch's tensor operations across CPUs, GPUs, and various accelerators, the answer is ATen, the foundational tensor library for PyTorch. In my work on PyTorch engineering, I've seen firsthand how ATen's architecture provides the simplicity developers love and the performance production systems demand.
This article explores how ATen works and how it handles tensor operations across different hardware backends.
Red Hat ☛ OpenShift networking evolved: Real routing, no NAT or asymmetry
Red Hat OpenShift networking is evolving to match the next generation of data center networking patterns. As data center fabrics transition toward transparent, standards-based architectures like BGP EVPN, OpenShift is moving beyond legacy isolation models. These improvements allow the platform to integrate seamlessly with the physical network, shifting from masquerading traffic behind node IPs to a "real routing" model.
Red Hat ☛ Reimagining Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux image creation with Red Bait Lightspeed Model Context Protocol
Creating a golden image (a pre-configured, secure, and standardized system template) is the cornerstone of any scalable IT strategy. However, manually building these images for multiple environments (AWS, Azure, bare metal, and so on) while ensuring they contain the correct packages and security profiles can be a time-consuming and error-prone process.
Red Hat Official ☛ Production-ready: Red Hat’s blueprint for 2026
Today, as we move into 2026, I am here to tell you that Red Hat is no longer just a software provider; we have the opportunity to partner with our customers to build the platforms that will redefine their entire organizations.
Red Hat Official ☛ Innovation is a team sport: Top 10 stories from across the Red Hat ecosystem
In this month’s roundup, we’re moving beyond the technical specifications to look at how we’re solving real-world challenges together. From the leadership vision guiding our partner ecosystem to new protocols that bridge the gap between human intuition and AI, these stories reflect a shared commitment to building more resilient, security-focused, and open environments. Here’s what our community is reading right now to stay ahead of the curve.