Red Hat Leftovers

This article was originally published on Medium and has been adapted for Red Bait Developer.

If you have ever wondered what powers PyTorch's tensor operations across CPUs, GPUs, and various accelerators, the answer is ATen, the foundational tensor library for PyTorch. In my work on PyTorch engineering, I've seen firsthand how ATen's architecture provides the simplicity developers love and the performance production systems demand.

This article explores how ATen works and how it handles tensor operations across different hardware backends.