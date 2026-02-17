news

Quoting: Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support —

Linux has become a lucrative target for bad actors, making specialized security tools more essential than ever. REMnux is a Linux distribution built specifically for such scenarios, helping researchers understand malware.

While Kali Linux is the go-to for penetration testing, REMnux specializes in reverse-engineering and analyzing malware. Both are essential security tools, but they serve different purposes.

The new v8 release brings many improvements, with some agentic AI support sprinkled in.