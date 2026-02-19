news
Games: Valve, Rocket League, and Rootkits
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Valve confirms Steam Deck is out of stock due to memory and storage shortages — supply of popular gaming handheld in trouble because of massive Hey Hi (AI) demand
Valve is blaming memory and chip shortages as Steam Deck availability becomes intermittent in several regions.
-
Rocket League devs promise not to break Linux support or ban mod users when Easy Anti-Cheat gets added
Players fed up with cheaters in their Rocket League ranked matches can rejoice, as developers Psyonix are adding Easy Anti-Cheat to the game. The addition of the popular anti-cheat software does raise some questions from players, however, especially those worried about how it may affect Linux compatibility and mod support. Psyonix has already responded to a few of these concerns.
-
PC Gamer ☛ Easy Anti-Cheat is coming to Rocket League, but Psyonix promises not to get all Fortnite with it and hose your Steam Deck and Linux installs
It's 11 years old and Rocket League has decided it's had it up to here with cheating. In a post (actually an "article," which I guess the everything app has now) on X, the game's official account announced that, come April, Rocket League will be implementing Easy Anti-Cheat.