original
Learning the Shells
Our shells have had a good winter. Owing to heating and good conditions (water treatment agents) they have reproduced from 2 to almost 20 already. We expect them to double again before summertime (maybe some time in spring) and as temperatures increase maybe we can open another small tank for them. It would cost nothing to heat up and shells clean up after themselves; they keep the tanks nice and clean. It has been a long time since we last lost a fish. They're all healthy and very active. █
Image source: Shells