news
Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ 3 Threat Groups Started Targeting ICS/OT in 2025: Dragos
Industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos has published its 9th Year in Review OT/ICS Cybersecurity Report.
-
Security Week ☛ Hackers Offer to Sell Millions of Eurail User Records
Eurail has confirmed that the stolen data is up for sale, but it’s still trying to determine how many individuals are impacted.
-
Security Week ☛ Password Managers Vulnerable to Vault Compromise Under Malicious Server
Researchers at ETH Zurich have tested the security of Bitwarden, LastPass, Dashlane, and 1Password password managers.
-
SANS ☛ Fake Incident Report Used in Phishing Campaign, (Tue, Feb 17th)
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Chinese hackers exploited a Dell zero-day for 18 months before anyone noticed
Google researchers said Chinese attackers have been exploiting a zero-day since mid-2024, and they’ve moved on to a more advanced version of Brickstorm malware called Grimbolt.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ New GNU/Linux Botnet Discovered
The SSHStalker botnet uses IRC C2 to control systems via legacy GNU/Linux kernel exploits.
-
Security Week ☛ Man Linked to Phobos Ransomware Arrested in Poland
Polish police said they found evidence of cybercrime on the 47-year-old suspect’s devices.