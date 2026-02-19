news
Linux Graphics: Drivers and More
Lcamtuf ☛ It's all a blur
If blurring is the same as averaging, then the simplest algorithm we can choose is a single-axis moving mean. In photo editing software, this filter is commonly called motion blur and is fairly similar to the artifacts produced by rapid object movement or camera shake.
To implement the effect, we take a fixed-size window and replace each pixel value with the arithmetic mean of n pixels in its neighborhood. For n = 5, the process is shown below: [...]
Notebook Check ☛ Nvidia releases 580.126.18 Linux driver to fix Kernel 6.19 compatibility issues
Nvidia has released Linux driver 580.126.18, a recommended update that fixes a kernel module build issue affecting Linux kernel v6.19. Here’s what changed and who should update.
Nvidia has posted a new recommended (production branch) Linux display driver: 580.126.18. On Nvidia’s Unix driver page, 580.126.18 is now listed as the latest Production Branch release, alongside newer feature and beta tracks.
In other words, this isn’t a feature-heavy milestone driver. It’s a maintenance-style update aimed at keeping Nvidia’s proprietary Linux stack building and installing cleanly as the kernel evolves.
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA recommended driver 580.126.18 released for Linux | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA released their latest recommended driver for Linux with version 580.126.18 out now. Don't get excited though, it's a one-liner fix for the latest Linux kernel 6.19. So if you're going to be using an NVIDIA GPU with the very latest kernel, you'll probably need this one.[...] But this is a good time to remind you that you'll need to be on a quite up to date version anyway, since NVIDIA revealed more security issues with their drivers back in January.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Experimental code ready for testing to enable HDMI 2.1 FRL with AMDGPU on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Unfortunately, the HDMI Forum refused to allow HDMI 2.1+ features in the open source driver, but that hasn't stopped one developer.
Collabora ☛ Monado at the core of Android XR
Collabora is excited to see Monado at the heart of the new OpenXR runtime for Android XR, a major milestone for Open Source XR interoperability.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
Make Use Of ☛ How I reduced context switching on Linux by redesigning my browser workflow
I did not set out to fix my focus. I set out to stop feeling mentally fried at the end of otherwise reasonable workdays. The kind where you technically got things done, but your brain felt like it had been dragged through five different conversations at once, most of them happening inside your browser.
What finally clicked was realizing that my operating system was not the main source of context switching anymore. The browser was. Once I treated the browser as a workspace instead of a dumping ground for tabs, context switching dropped sharply without adding tools, rules, or discipline.
