In 3D graphics, there’s a technique called Level of Detail (LoD). The idea is simple: why spend GPU cycles rendering every vertex of a distant mountain when the player can’t tell the difference between ten thousand triangles and a hundred? So the engine swaps in a lower-polygon model. As you get closer, it swaps in a higher one. Done well, the player never notices.

The algorithms have gotten wildly sophisticated over the decades. Modern engines don’t just swap between a few discrete models. They can continuously stream geometry, dissolve between levels, even procedurally generate detail on the fly. But the core insight hasn’t changed: don’t compute what nobody’s looking at.

I keep coming back to this idea because I think it describes one of the central activities of building software. Not the code part—the thinking part.