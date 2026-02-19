GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

My impression of many of those conversational shows was that even though they were relatively lightly edited, they were still edited tightly enough to take out awkward pauses. But listening to a few shows that I otherwise love without the Smart Speed or Trim Silence function at work, though, makes me question that belief. Are their creators are, consciously or not, assuming that everyone’s listening with Trim Silence enabled?

This could be a style choice, to be sure, the idea that the conversation’s going to sound more natural if you keep in the two or three seconds while a host gathers their thoughts between sentences or phrases. In a sense, it does. But I don’t think it’s the kind of “natural” you actually want in a podcast any more than you want it in a scripted show, where any long silence is deliberately written into the script. When I listen to these podcasts as recorded, I think: this could have used a little more editing.