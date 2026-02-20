news
today's howtos
Linuxize ☛ DNF Cheatsheet
Quick reference for package management with dnf on Fedora, RHEL, and derivatives
Linuxize ☛ Understanding the /etc/fstab File in Linux
The /etc/fstab file defines how filesystems and storage devices are mounted at boot. This guide explains the fstab format, field meanings, mount options, and how to add new entries safely.
Linuxize ☛ IP Command Cheatsheet
Quick reference for using ip command to manage addresses, routes, links, and network diagnostics in Linux
Linuxize ☛ Dnf Command in Linux: Package Management Guide
A practical guide to using the dnf package manager on Fedora, RHEL, and derivatives. Covers installing, updating, removing, searching, and managing packages and repositories from the command line.
The New Stack ☛ Want an easy way to manage Podman containers? Here it is
You’ve heard of Docker Desktop, right? Of course you have.