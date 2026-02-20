Coming more than two and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.1, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 update fixes a boot issue for Sony Xperia X devices, which was broken since Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0, improves mobile data stability when VoLTE is active on some carriers, and improves importing of .ics calendar event files.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include support for audio channel layouts to set “audio.layout” = “5.1” instead of the more verbose audio.position = [ FL, FR, FC, LFE, SL, SR ], an LDAC decoder for Bluetooth, SpanDSP for Bluetooth packet loss concealment, and support for multitrack layouts on ROC.