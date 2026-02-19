news
Events: GNOME OS Hackfest, Free Software Directory Meeting, GodotCon Amsterdam, Hackaday Europe
-
GNOME ☛ Adrian Vovk: GNOME OS Hackfest @ FOSDEM 2026
For a few days leading up to FOSDEM 2026, the GNOME OS developers met for a GNOME OS hackfest. Here are some of the things we talked about!
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, February 20, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, February 20 from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-
Godot Engine ☛ GodotCon Amsterdam - Save the date!
Want to join? Amsterdam 23-24 of April. Get your tickets now! (Call for speakers and sponsors open)
-
Hackaday ☛ 2026 Hackaday Europe Call For Participation: We Want You!
Here’s the Hackaday Europe 2026 announcement that you’ve all been waiting for. But wait! This year there’s a twist, or rather two. What absolutely hasn’t changed, though, is that we’d love to see you there, and we’d love to hear about what you’ve been up to, so get your talk or workshop proposal in before March 18th.