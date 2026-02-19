news
Games: Mewgenics, Slop, Hytale, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mewgenics is a clear hit reaching over a million sales | GamingOnLinux
A little bit of good news - Mewgenics from Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel is a clear hit, with it recently hitting a big sales milestone. See also: my review of the game on Linux.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Unity CEO says an upcoming Beta will allow people to "prompt full casual games into existence" | GamingOnLinux [Ed: So in addition to Microsoft Mono they will be pushing slop into games]
The generative AI expansion continues, with the Unity game engine being turned into a slop-making machine with an upcoming update. As announced during the recent Q4 2025 earnings call that happened on February 11th, with the public replay recently going live recently that I've had a listen to.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Godot Engine suffering from lots of "AI slop" code submissions | GamingOnLinux
The Godot Engine team recently posted about more issues with "AI slop", including various pull requests that have become a big drain on resources.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hytale gets a huge Patch 3 update with Animal Taming, Map Markers and lots of new content | GamingOnLinux
Hypixel Studios continue building up Hytale during Early Access with Patch 3 out now that adds in a ridiculous amount of additions to the game.
-
Hackaday ☛ An Open Source Client For World Of Warcraft
When World of Warcraft was launched in 2004, it became somewhat of a juggernaut in the MMORPG space. Millions of players continue to login every month. [Kelsi Davis] is one such player, but she doesn’t always log in with the regular client anymore. That’s because she put together WoWee—an open-source alternative of her very own.
-
Stewart C Russell ☛ Official SCRABBLE®Brand ANAGRAMS – We Saw a Chicken …
Found in a thrift store, the 1960s Selchow & Righter SCRABBLE® variant that nobody loved. It has no board, but 180 tiles, slightly different from the SCRABBLE® ones (dang, I love that I can type ®, can’t you tell?)