Programming Leftovers
Alexandru Nedelcu ☛ Hybrid IO-driven Promise (Scala snippet)
Compared with Deferred, this IOPromise allows for completing the promise via unsafeTryComplete, which can be used in an imperative (non-IO) context, but it still exposes an IO-driven API.
Dominik Schwind ☛ GUI > CLI
I know this might be slightly controversial for my fellow developers, but: I tend to prefer a (good) GUI over the CLI.
Andrew Nesbitt ☛ Platform Strings
Ask a dozen ecosystems what platform you’re running on and you’ll get a dozen different answers. An M1 Mac compiling a library is aarch64-apple-darwin to LLVM, arm64-darwin to RubyGems, darwin/arm64 to Go, macosx_11_0_arm64 to Python wheels, and darwin-arm64 to npm, all describing the same chip on the same OS. Each naming scheme was designed for its own context with its own constraints, and every tool that needs to work across ecosystems ends up maintaining a translation table between them.
Vinyl HTTP Cache ☛ Vinyl Cache has left github
If you are interested in continued collaboration with the Vinyl Cache project, please register an account on our self hosted forgejo instance following this link.
Python
Raspberry Pi ☛ Levelling up with Python: Create with data - Raspberry Pi Foundation
Learning Python often starts with the same building blocks: variables, functions, and loops. However, once young people have learnt these essential foundations, they may be eager to grow their skills and start using Python to explore data and create something meaningful to them.
Proprietary
Qt ☛ Qt for MCUs 2.11.2 LTS is released
Qt for MCUs 2.11.2 LTS has been released and is available for download. This patch release provides bug fixes and other improvements while maintaining source compatibility with Qt for MCUs 2.11 (see Qt for MCUs 2.11 LTS released). This release does not add any new functionality.
