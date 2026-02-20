news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
PC Gamer ☛ Firefox is finally ending support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, and urges users to upgrade or switch to Linux
If you're somehow still on Windows 7 and use Firefox, I have some bad news. You will want to update your OS soon. That's according to the latest Mozilla post, which confirms "Firefox version 115 is the last supported Firefox version for users of Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1." (via TechSpot).
Mozilla technically started ending support way back in January 2023, but users have been able to access the Extended Support Release (ESR) for critical security updates until now. The ESR will only receive updates until the end of February.
This new update confirms that users won't even receive those security updates anymore. Naturally, being without security updates makes you more vulnerable to bad actors. Mozilla says, "You are strongly encouraged to upgrade to a supported Microsoft Windows version."
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ apt.postgresql.org: changelogs, build logs and Ubuntu releases resolute and plucky
News from apt.postgresql.org:
Changelogs
apt.postgresql.org now has changelog files in a place where apt can retrieve them automatically, for example
apt changelog postgresql-18
will download the file and display it in a pager. Mind that the files are only present yet for packages updated since last week, the rest will follow over time.
Programming/Development
HowTo Geek ☛ This tiny tool is a game changer for reading Git history
If you're a programmer, you probably use Git, and like me, you may find some commands a little too laborious. What you need is a quick way to comprehend, navigate, and inspect your Git history. GUIs excel in this regard, but if you're a devoted terminal user, then you likely prefer a TUI (terminal user interface). For Git, these are in short supply, but I have one today, which makes reading your history a breeze.
I love the terminal, and I work almost exclusively within it. It's not perfect though, since the tricky commands I use most often require a lot of labor. Git is a prime example; I can do much with it, but typing some commands thousands of times becomes a burden. Lazygit simplifies Git interactions in many ways, but in particular, I can rapidly execute commands that are far more suitable as navigational controls—for example, browsing my history, viewing branches, and filtering the history by file.
Rust
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Rust participates in Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026
We are happy to announce that the Rust Project will again be participating in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2026, same as in the previous two years. If you're not eligible or interested in participating in GSoC, then most of this post likely isn't relevant to you; if you are, this should contain some useful information and links.
Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is an annual global program organized by Surveillance Giant Google that aims to bring new contributors to the world of open-source. The program pairs organizations (such as the Rust Project) with contributors (usually students), with the goal of helping the participants make meaningful open-source contributions under the guidance of experienced mentors.
