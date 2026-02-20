original
Microsoft Windows Does Not Dominate Japan Anymore
Many years ago in Japan Linus Torvalds posed next to a stand where Vista 7 was being sold in shrink-wrapped boxes*. He was 'trolling'... by playing along with Microsoft salespeople.
Back then Windows has a "market share" of about 90% in Japan, according to several surveys. Now it's down to about 30% and GNU/Linux is up.
Can Japan regain true independence by technical means? Like in the Turbolinux days? █
____
* It went viral at the time:
Image source: Old Japanese Puppet Heads