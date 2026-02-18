news
today's howtos
-
peppe8o ☛ Project Management Web Platform with Redmine on Raspberry PI and Docker
Project managing involves strong communication requirements. Keeping all teams aligned on tasks progress and issues solutions requires strong tools to share info between involved owners and a strict timeline sharing.
-
TecMint ☛ 15 Useful “ifconfig” Commands to Configure Network Interface in Linux
ifconfig (Interface Configuration is a utility for system/network administration in Unix/Linux operating systems used to configure, manage, and query network interface parameters via the command-line interface or in system configuration scripts.
-
Vincent Delft ☛ Install python3 inside an OpenBSD chroot environment for later cgi scripts
On OpenBSD, the built-in httpd runs inside a strict chroot located at /var/www, which greatly improves security but also limits available system resources. When trying to execute Python CGI scripts, administrators often encounter missing shared library errors. This happens because the chroot environment does not automatically include the base system libraries required by Python. In this article, we’ll walk through the exact steps needed to properly install Python 3.12 inside the OpenBSD chroot and make it fully functional.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Two challenges of incremental backups
There are two general challenges that make incremental backups more complicated than full backups. The first challenge is reliably finding everything that's changed, in the face of all of the stuff that can change in filesystems (or other sources of data). Full backups only need to be able to traverse all of the filesystem (or part of it), or in general the data source, and this is almost always a reliable thing because all sorts of things and people use it. Finding everything that has changed has historically been more challenging because it's not something that people do often outside of incremental backups.
-
Build CachyOS Kernel 6.19.2 on Debian Forky (VENV)
-
Linuxize ☛ Chmod Cheatsheet
Quick reference for changing file and directory permissions with chmod in Linux
-
Naeem ☛ Modern CSS Code Snippets
Modern CSS code snippets, side by side with the old hacks they replace. Every technique you still Google has a clean, native replacement now.
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LibreCAD on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
LibreCAD is a free, open-source 2D CAD application for creating technical drawings such as floor plans, mechanical parts, and detailed schematics.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
SMPlayer is a free media player for GNU/Linux with built-in codecs that play virtually every video and audio format, with no extra codec packs needed.
-
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Odoo on Debian 13
Odoo stands as one of the most powerful open-source ERP systems available today, offering everything from customer relationship management to inventory control, accounting, and e-commerce capabilities. Installing Odoo on Debian 13 gives you the advantage of a stable, secure GNU/Linux distribution that’s designed for long-term support and reliability.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brackets Code Editor on Debian 13
Brackets Code Editor remains a powerful tool for web developers who value simplicity and speed. Despite Adobe discontinuing official support in 2021, the community has kept this lightweight editor alive and relevant.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Piwigo on Debian 13
Managing and sharing your photo collection shouldn’t mean surrendering your privacy to third-party services. Piwigo offers a powerful, self-hosted alternative that puts you in complete control of your images. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing Piwigo on Debian 13, creating a professional photo gallery platform that’s both secure and feature-rich.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fish Shell on AlmaLinux 10
The command line doesn’t have to feel outdated or intimidating. If you’ve been using Bash for years, you might not realize what you’re missing—intelligent autosuggestions, vibrant syntax highlighting, and a terminal that actually helps you work faster. Fish Shell transforms your AlmaLinux 10 command-line experience from functional to exceptional.
-