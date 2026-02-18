There are two general challenges that make incremental backups more complicated than full backups. The first challenge is reliably finding everything that's changed, in the face of all of the stuff that can change in filesystems (or other sources of data). Full backups only need to be able to traverse all of the filesystem (or part of it), or in general the data source, and this is almost always a reliable thing because all sorts of things and people use it. Finding everything that has changed has historically been more challenging because it's not something that people do often outside of incremental backups.