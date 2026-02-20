Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 Fixes Boot Issues for Sony Xperia X, Improves VoLTE Support

Coming more than two and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.1, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 update fixes a boot issue for Sony Xperia X devices, which was broken since Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0, improves mobile data stability when VoLTE is active on some carriers, and improves importing of .ics calendar event files.

PipeWire 1.6 Released with Support for Audio Channel Layouts, LDAC Decoder

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include support for audio channel layouts to set “audio.layout” = “5.1” instead of the more verbose audio.position = [ FL, FR, FC, LFE, SL, SR ], an LDAC decoder for Bluetooth, SpanDSP for Bluetooth packet loss concealment, and support for multitrack layouts on ROC.

LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.4, the LibreOffice 25.8.5 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

ESP32 Bus Pirate Update Adds RF Tools, USB Host Mode, Signal Analysis, and Cellular Plans

The original Bus Pirate is an open-source hardware tool widely used for communicating with and debugging embedded systems over interfaces such as I²C, SPI, UART, and 1-Wire. The ESP32 Bus Pirate reimplements that concept in firmware form, allowing low-cost ESP32-S3 development boards to function as multi-protocol debugging and experimentation platforms.

GStreamer 1.28 Adds AI Inference Engines, YOLO Decoders, and Tensor Auto-Discovery

Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.

Free and Open Source Software

Why We Write About the The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Delusion [original]

  
8 Years Later, Linux-based AsteroidOS 2.0 is Here to Add New Life to Your Old Smartwatch

  
Gentoo on Codeberg

  
today's leftovers

  
Server/Self-Hosting and Security Leftovers

  
OpenSUSE Community News

  
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2040 and More

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Audiocasts/Shows: JavaFX, Security, BSD, and Ask Noah

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Linux is not a Windows substitute: Here's how you should approach it

  
How I found the perfect Linux OS and stopped distro hopping

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.3, Linux 6.18.13, Linux 6.12.74, Linux 6.6.127, Linux 6.1.164, Linux 5.15.201, and Linux 5.10.251

  
We Look at Debian 13.3 ‘Trixie,’ the Latest From the Crown Jewel of Linux Distros

  
I found the best Linux server distros for your home lab

  
Why I Contributed to FOSS Force’s ‘Independence 2026’ Fundraiser

  
Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Improves Support for the Hanvon N10 e-Reader

  
Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Opus Magnum, RTS 0 A.D., and More

  
Uptime of 800 Days [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security and FUD Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Linux Kernel:  Asahi, Some BSD, and Value of GPL

  
Linux Graphics: Drivers and More

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Web Browsers: RSS, Chrome*, and Firefox

  
Events: GNOME OS Hackfest, Free Software Directory Meeting, GodotCon Amsterdam, Hackaday Europe

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More

  
OpenSUSE: Self-Hosted and Outsourced to GAFAM ("The Cloud")

  
Debian's Thomas Lange on FAI.me Service, Freexian Collaborators on LTS Work

  
Lesser-Known Distributions and Operating Systems

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Mewgenics, Slop, Hytale, and More

  
Helping Animals is Fun (and the Animals Benefit From It) [original]

  
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Fiasco Continues: Antisemitism and the SRA [original]

  
In Egypt, statCounter Can Only Verify About Half of Web Requests From Desktops/Laptops Are Windows [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
3 ways to switch Linux distros without losing all your data

  
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for sysadmins

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Oh Là Là! Red Hat Open Sources Digital Sovereignty Readiness Tool

  
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE project released today KDE Plasma 6.6 as the latest and greatest version of this modern and popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating systems.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Games: Valve, Rocket League, and Rootkits

  
Open Hardware/Modding: PiBot, ESP32, and More

  
Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
LWN on Linux Kernel Space and Michiel Leenaars on Free Software

  
Evolving Git for the next decade

  
Today in Techrights

  
Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, Standards, and More

  
Tor Browser 15.0.6 and 16.0a3

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
3D Printing, Retro, Olimex, and More

  
Applications: Give Your Weather Report an Animated ASCII Spin in GNU/Linux Terminal and Docker

  
today's howtos

  
Spain: Windows at All-Time Low [original]

  
Games: SCOPECREEP, Astro Protocol, and More

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
KDE endorses the UN's Open Source Principles

  
Linux, 'FSFE', and Perl

  
Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) on Firms That Have Nothing Left Except a Legal Licence [original]

  
A Unique 22nd Anniversary for Tux Machines, Motif Will be Green [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
The 14th Anniversary of Our Foundation

  
These 5 underrated Linux desktop environments need more attention

  
5 atomic Linux distros I trust for stress-free OS updates - and why

  
I just set up a new Linux desktop, here are the first 5 things I did

  
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for developers

  
Why We Still Won't Link to Linuxiac (Anymore) [original]

  
Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena’s Got You Covered

  
Maintaining what we love all year long

  
Why is Debian Called the Universal Operating System, Again?

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Someone Just Made an Immutable Gentoo-Based Distro Tailored for Gaming

  
KDE 6_26.02 for Slackware-current

  
Mrhbaan Syria! Fedora now available in Syria

  
Recursive Resolver Upgrade [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
