Free and Open Source Software

Hap is a tiny wrapper around the process allowing to track its status during execution and upon completion. Unlike other managers it does not run any daemon process and does not require any configuration files to get started.
PRS - web security scanner - LinuxLinks
PRS is a CLI-based scanner focused on safe assessment of web targets.
It combines crawling, passive checks, optional active checks, and report export (JSON/HTML).
CasterSoundboard - podcasting tool - LinuxLinks
CasterSoundboard is a soundboard for hot-keying and playing back sounds. It’s designed for podcasting.
TFCBM - clipboard manager - LinuxLinks
TFCBM is a clipboard manager for Linux. It keeps a searchable history of everything you copy.
Squall - TUI SQLite viewer and editor - LinuxLinks
Squall is a SQLite viewer and editor that runs in your terminal. Squall is written in Python and uses the Textual package.
typos - source code spell checker - LinuxLinks
typos finds and corrects spelling mistakes among source code:
Fast enough to run on monorepos. Low false positives so you can run on PRs.
Runa - GUI package manager for the AUR - LinuxLinks
Runa is a graphical AUR (Arch User Repository) package manager for Linux. It works on any desktop environment that supports GTK3.
rgrc - Rusty Generic Colouriser - LinuxLinks
rgrc is a fast,Rust-based command-line tool that colorizes the output of other commands using regex-based rules.
It’s a drop-in replacement for grc with better performance.
Dealve - find game deals - LinuxLinks
Dealve simplifies finding the best game deals across Steam, GOG, Humble Bundle, Epic Games, and more – all from your terminal.
AIRCTL - WiFi management tool - LinuxLinks
AIRCTL is a modern WiFi management tool for Linux built with GTK4 and Python.
AIRCTL provides a clean interface to scan, connect, and manage wireless networks.
GPU-Viewer - frontend to glxinfo, vulkaninfo, clinfo and es2_info - LinuxLinks
GPU-Viewer aims to capture all the important details of glxinfo, vulkaninfo and clinfo in a GUI.
The project is being developed using python 3 pygobject with GTK4. All the important details are extracted using glxinfo/vulkaninfo/clinfo with the combination of grep, CAT , AWK commands and displayed in the front-end. There is no hard OpenGL Programming involved, until glxinfo, vulkaninfo and clinfo works the GPU-viewer will also work.
stardial - space-anime themed terminal clock - LinuxLinks
stardial is a space-anime themed terminal clock, with starfield backgrounds, themes, and gentle effects.
JocalSend - TUI LocalSend implementation - LinuxLinks
LocalSend is, in its words, “a free, open-source app that allows you to securely share files and messages with nearby devices over your local network without needing an internet connection.” It comes in the form a Flutter/Dart cross-platform GUI application that runs on both mobile and desktop devices. Using it on mobile is very nice, but the desktop experience is a bit lacking in zazz.
JocalSend is an implementation of the LocalSend protocol that uses Ratatui to provide an interactive terminal-based application, and is compatible with the official app.
rsecure - AES-GCM file encryption and decryption tool - LinuxLinks
rsecure is a simple and secure command-line tool for AES-GCM file encryption and decryption. It’s aimed at protecting sensitive files, backups, and personal data.
flux - search, monitor, and nuke processes - LinuxLinks
flux strips away the clutter and focuses on what matters: quickly finding, monitoring, and acting on processes in a clean, readable interface.
With live CPU and memory tracking, port-aware process discovery, and intuitive keyboard navigation, flux gives you all the actionable insights without the messy visual noise, letting you manage your system faster and more efficiently.
lule - ANSI color generator - LinuxLinks
lule is a command line tool to set 255 colors on tty’s and other places that use ANSI colors.
Amplitude Soundboard - cross-platform soundboard - LinuxLinks
Amplitude Soundboard is a feature-rich soundboard that’s under active development.
Play audio clips through multiple output, or input devices on your computer (with the help of Virtual Audio Cable (Windows), BlackHole (MacOS), or Pulse Audio commands (Linux)) with global, as well as per-clip volume settings.
