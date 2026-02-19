Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.6 include a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros. One thing to mention is that Plasma Login Manager is dependent on systemd, so it won’t work on systemd-free distros.

original

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Fiasco Continues: Antisemitism and the SRA

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 19, 2026



Yesterday: Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) on Firms That Have Nothing Left Except a Legal Licence

This morning: Typical! Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Tells Victims of Fraud to Wait 10 Weeks

No matter your religion, discrimination based on race and/or religion is a serious matter. Antisemitism is among those.

Antisemitism was mentioned in relation to hired guns who spent 2 years attacking Tux Machines, e.g. [1, 2, 3].

The matter was escalated to the SRA and yesterday in the news it was pointed out others had done the same:

Right now the SRA is having its month of reckoning because many people speak out about what the SRA did (or did not do) for them.

"It would be magnificent if the SRA were to reform even slightly," an associate of Tux Machines said today. █

Image source: SRA