The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Fiasco Continues: Antisemitism and the SRA
Yesterday: Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) on Firms That Have Nothing Left Except a Legal Licence
This morning: Typical! Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Tells Victims of Fraud to Wait 10 Weeks
No matter your religion, discrimination based on race and/or religion is a serious matter. Antisemitism is among those.
Antisemitism was mentioned in relation to hired guns who spent 2 years attacking Tux Machines, e.g. [1, 2, 3].
The matter was escalated to the SRA and yesterday in the news it was pointed out others had done the same:
Right now the SRA is having its month of reckoning because many people speak out about what the SRA did (or did not do) for them.
"It would be magnificent if the SRA were to reform even slightly," an associate of Tux Machines said today. █
Image source: SRA