Games: SCOPECREEP, Astro Protocol, and More
Earth vs Mars the Advance Wars-like from Relic Entertainment gets Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
Relic Entertainment produced their own Advance Wars-like strategy game with Earth vs Mars from a smaller team, and now it is updated to be Steam Deck Verified.
SCOPECREEP is a curious mix of tower defense and active incremental where you collect souls | GamingOnLinux
Go through exorcisms to collect souls and repeatedly click through a vast network of additional upgrades and abilities in SCOPECREEP.
Check out the full second episode of Games For Everyone | GamingOnLinux
Games For Everyone has returned for Episode 2, going over our thoughts on various Linux gaming related subjects.
Astro Protocol is a tactical space 4x game designed for people with little time | GamingOnLinux
I sure do love 4x strategy games, but they really can take forever - which is where Astro Protocol is different with its tactical approach. A space strategy 4x that doesn't waste your time, with games designed to last around an hour or so.
Brotato gets a major update with Paws - Claws adding pets | GamingOnLinux
With Evil Empire now in control of updates to Brotato as the original dev has moved on, a major Paws & Claws free upgrade has rolled out adding in pets. If you missed it, Brotato also added Native Linux support late last year.
Game manager Lutris v0.5.20 released with Proton upgrades, store updates and much more | GamingOnLinux
Lutris is an all-in-one open source game manager for launching games from various stores on Linux, with version 0.5.20 out now.
Rocket League is adding Easy Anti-Cheat, Psyonix say Linux will still be supported with Proton | GamingOnLinux
Rocket League is set to get Easy Anti-Cheat in April, as the Epic Games owned studio Psyonix just recently announced.
Valve confirm Steam Deck stock issues due to "memory and storage shortages" | GamingOnLinux
We reported recently how the Steam Deck was completely out of stock in the USA, Canada and Asia and now Valve have put up a short statement on it.