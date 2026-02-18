original
Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) on Firms That Have Nothing Left Except a Legal Licence
Since February 2024 (i.e. for 2 years now) a financially-troubled law firm has been systematically bullying us. It did all sorts of strange things with money and it took clients from another continent, people who had actually been in prison and relied on third-party funding.
Whether the SRA can tackle the issue with bullies that gang up against critics (under the guise of "practising law") remains to be seen. The SRA is worse than feeble. █
Image source: Saint-Ãtienne Portal