Linux is not a Windows substitute: Here's how you should approach it

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 Fixes Boot Issues for Sony Xperia X, Improves VoLTE Support

Coming more than two and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.1, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 update fixes a boot issue for Sony Xperia X devices, which was broken since Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0, improves mobile data stability when VoLTE is active on some carriers, and improves importing of .ics calendar event files.

PipeWire 1.6 Released with Support for Audio Channel Layouts, LDAC Decoder

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include support for audio channel layouts to set “audio.layout” = “5.1” instead of the more verbose audio.position = [ FL, FR, FC, LFE, SL, SR ], an LDAC decoder for Bluetooth, SpanDSP for Bluetooth packet loss concealment, and support for multitrack layouts on ROC.

LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.4, the LibreOffice 25.8.5 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

LinuxGizmos.com

ESP32 Bus Pirate Update Adds RF Tools, USB Host Mode, Signal Analysis, and Cellular Plans

The original Bus Pirate is an open-source hardware tool widely used for communicating with and debugging embedded systems over interfaces such as I²C, SPI, UART, and 1-Wire. The ESP32 Bus Pirate reimplements that concept in firmware form, allowing low-cost ESP32-S3 development boards to function as multi-protocol debugging and experimentation platforms.

GStreamer 1.28 Adds AI Inference Engines, YOLO Decoders, and Tensor Auto-Discovery

Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.

news

Linux is not a Windows substitute: Here's how you should approach it

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 20, 2026

penguin waving

Quoting: Linux is not a Windows substitute: Here's how you should approach it —

Next, make a list of the software you use. This will help you get a quick understanding of apps that are natively supported on Linux and the ones that are not. For instance, Slack, Discord, Spotify, and almost all the web browsers are natively supported on Linux. Find replacements for unavailable software. There are likely multiple potential replacements for unsupported Windows software.

You should try as many of these alternatives as you can to see which one you like the most. For instance, LibreOffice is a great replacement for Microsoft 365 feature-wise, but Free Office looks better.

Also, invest some time learning Linux's unique features and incorporating them into your workflow. Linux has a bunch of unique features that are not present on Windows. For instance, Linux has an excellent implementation of Virtual Desktops, making it much more productive for multitaskers. KDE Activities is a powerful way to manage your workflows, which is one of the main reasons why I love Linux.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Why We Write About the The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Delusion [original]
After the weekend we'll write some more about the SRA, sporadically at least
8 Years Later, Linux-based AsteroidOS 2.0 is Here to Add New Life to Your Old Smartwatch
The AsteroidOS 2.0 release aims to provide a stable
Gentoo on Codeberg
Gentoo now has a presence on Codeberg
 
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Server/Self-Hosting and Security Leftovers
back-end news
OpenSUSE Community News
a pair of articles
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2040 and More
mostly from Hackaday
Red Hat Leftovers
From Red Hat's official site
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Audiocasts/Shows: JavaFX, Security, BSD, and Ask Noah
4 new episodes
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Linux is not a Windows substitute: Here's how you should approach it
Linux is flexible
How I found the perfect Linux OS and stopped distro hopping
For almost a year, I was jumping from one Linux distro to the next without ever settling on one for more than a week
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.3, Linux 6.18.13, Linux 6.12.74, Linux 6.6.127, Linux 6.1.164, Linux 5.15.201, and Linux 5.10.251
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.3 kernel
We Look at Debian 13.3 ‘Trixie,’ the Latest From the Crown Jewel of Linux Distros
This week, we’re looking at Debian 13.3, the fourth installment of the “Trixie” series
I found the best Linux server distros for your home lab
These are my four go-to favorites
Why I Contributed to FOSS Force’s ‘Independence 2026’ Fundraiser
Ken Starks once wrote here every week
Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Improves Support for the Hanvon N10 e-Reader
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.3 today as the latest stable update to this popular open-source, cross-platform, and free e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements
Transmission 4.1.1 has been released today, three weeks after the major Transmission 4.1 update, addressing various bugs and also adding a couple of improvements for this popular open-source BitTorrent client.
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: Opus Magnum, RTS 0 A.D., and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Uptime of 800 Days [original]
Will it exceed 1,000?
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 Fixes Boot Issues for Sony Xperia X, Improves VoLTE Support
The UBports Foundation released today Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 and Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 updates for Ubuntu Touch 24.04 and Ubuntu Touch 20.04 users with various improvements and bug fixes.
Security and FUD Leftovers
Security patches and more
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
3 misc. links
Linux Kernel: Asahi, Some BSD, and Value of GPL
kernels (BSD, Linux)
Linux Graphics: Drivers and More
Graphics leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
LibreOffice and more
Web Browsers: RSS, Chrome*, and Firefox
some wWW news
Events: GNOME OS Hackfest, Free Software Directory Meeting, GodotCon Amsterdam, Hackaday Europe
Upcoming and passed
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More
hardware news picks
OpenSUSE: Self-Hosted and Outsourced to GAFAM ("The Cloud")
some OpenSUSE news
Debian's Thomas Lange on FAI.me Service, Freexian Collaborators on LTS Work
a couple of Debian updates
Lesser-Known Distributions and Operating Systems
EasyOS and more
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat news, mostly from the official Red Hat site
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
PipeWire 1.6 Released with Support for Audio Channel Layouts, LDAC Decoder
The PipeWire project released PipeWire 1.6 today as a major update to this open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux-based operating systems, a major update that introduces numerous new features and improvements.
LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced LibreOffice 25.8.5 today as the fifth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series with various bug fixes.
Games: Mewgenics, Slop, Hytale, and More
half a dozen picks
Helping Animals is Fun (and the Animals Benefit From It) [original]
The BBC has published a video (from Manchester!) about vets and volunteers with their "pigeon repair kit"
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Fiasco Continues: Antisemitism and the SRA [original]
Right now the SRA is having its month of reckoning because many people speak out about what the SRA did (or did not do) for them
In Egypt, statCounter Can Only Verify About Half of Web Requests From Desktops/Laptops Are Windows [original]
Windows used to be identified on 100% of client requests (99.6%), now it's down to almost 50%
Android Leftovers
4 Android settings that are silently draining your battery right now
3 ways to switch Linux distros without losing all your data
If you're thinking about distro-hopping, and you're wanting to retain your data
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for sysadmins
Linux is the OS of choice for servers, and for good reason
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Oh Là Là! Red Hat Open Sources Digital Sovereignty Readiness Tool
With a new digital sovereignty assessment and an open framework
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE project released today KDE Plasma 6.6 as the latest and greatest version of this modern and popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating systems.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
howtos and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Games: Valve, Rocket League, and Rootkits
3 gaming picks
Open Hardware/Modding: PiBot, ESP32, and More
hardware picks
Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More
software picks
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
LWN on Linux Kernel Space and Michiel Leenaars on Free Software
4 new LWN articles
Evolving Git for the next decade
"The success of Git is indeed quite staggering"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support
Malware analysis Linux distro gets Ubuntu 24.04 base
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today, not many
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, Standards, and More
FOSS and more
Tor Browser 15.0.6 and 16.0a3
releases for the week
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux, BSD, and more
Red Hat Leftovers
latest 4 from Red Hat
3D Printing, Retro, Olimex, and More
Open Hardware/Modding leftovers
Applications: Give Your Weather Report an Animated ASCII Spin in GNU/Linux Terminal and Docker
Application/software leftovers
today's howtos
for now, for today
Spain: Windows at All-Time Low [original]
Windows goes down steadily
Games: SCOPECREEP, Astro Protocol, and More
8 stories from GamingOnLinux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
KDE endorses the UN's Open Source Principles
The UN Open Source Principles are comprised of eight guidelines and provide a framework to guide the use
Linux, 'FSFE', and Perl
today's leftovers
Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) on Firms That Have Nothing Left Except a Legal Licence [original]
The SRA is worse than feeble
A Unique 22nd Anniversary for Tux Machines, Motif Will be Green [original]
Community anniversary party
Android Leftovers
Why you should check your backup settings after the latest Android update
The 14th Anniversary of Our Foundation
17 February 2026 marks the 14th anniversary of The Document Foundation’s recognition as a non-profit organisation under German law
These 5 underrated Linux desktop environments need more attention
Are you tired of the GNOME vs. KDE debate when neither feels quite right
5 atomic Linux distros I trust for stress-free OS updates - and why
Atomic Linux distros keep updates from breaking your system
I just set up a new Linux desktop, here are the first 5 things I did
Recently I reinstalled CachyOS on my tower PC
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for developers
Linux is popular with developers, and for good reason
Why We Still Won't Link to Linuxiac (Anymore) [original]
Even 1% slop is too much
Want a Degoogled Tablet? Murena’s Got You Covered
Paris‑based Murena and Germany’s Volla are teaming up on a tablet for people who want Android hardware without Google’s software
Maintaining what we love all year long
February is a month to celebrate love for many things
Why is Debian Called the Universal Operating System, Again?
Debian's official tagline is "Universal Operating System"
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Someone Just Made an Immutable Gentoo-Based Distro Tailored for Gaming
matrixOS brings OSTree atomic upgrades to Gentoo with a simple motto...
KDE 6_26.02 for Slackware-current
Today I released a fresh batch of KDE Plasma6 packages for 32bit and 64bit Slackware-current to my ‘ktown‘ repository
Mrhbaan Syria! Fedora now available in Syria
I am happy to share that as of 10 February 2026, Fedora is now available in Syria
Recursive Resolver Upgrade [original]
If all goes well, it'll be over (the at-risk window) by 3AM tomorrow
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles