Feb 20, 2026



Quoting: Linux is not a Windows substitute: Here's how you should approach it —

Next, make a list of the software you use. This will help you get a quick understanding of apps that are natively supported on Linux and the ones that are not. For instance, Slack, Discord, Spotify, and almost all the web browsers are natively supported on Linux. Find replacements for unavailable software. There are likely multiple potential replacements for unsupported Windows software.

You should try as many of these alternatives as you can to see which one you like the most. For instance, LibreOffice is a great replacement for Microsoft 365 feature-wise, but Free Office looks better.

Also, invest some time learning Linux's unique features and incorporating them into your workflow. Linux has a bunch of unique features that are not present on Windows. For instance, Linux has an excellent implementation of Virtual Desktops, making it much more productive for multitaskers. KDE Activities is a powerful way to manage your workflows, which is one of the main reasons why I love Linux.