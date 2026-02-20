news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 20, 2026



Quoting: We Look at Debian 13.3 ‘Trixie,’ the Latest From the Crown Jewel of Linux Distros - FOSS Force —

Many moons later, Debian is not only a perennial top-10 distro on DistroWatch — it ranked number four in page hits over six months as of Tuesday — but was probably the starter distro for many a Linux user in the pre-Ubuntu/Linux Mint era. Debian 13 “Trixie” was released in August, and last month version 13.3 was released.

So this week, we’re treading on hallowed ground, as it isn’t often that we get to test drive a Linux distro that’s an important piece of Linux history.