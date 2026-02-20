news
Audiocasts/Shows: JavaFX, Security, BSD, and Ask Noah
Frank Delporte ☛ JavaFX In Action #26 with Helal Anwar about GradedAttendance to Organize Class Rooms, Students, Teachers, and Lessons
Every week I collect a list of posts, social messages, videos, etc. related to JavaFX on the JFX Central Links Of The Week. One of the regular “appearances” is Helal Anwar, who is building impressive educational tools with JavaFX. In this interview, we discuss his GradedAttendance application and other JavaFX projects he’s working on.
Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #455: Face off: Meta’s Glasses and America’s internet kill switch
Could America turn off Europe’s internet?
That’s one of the questions that Graham and special guest James Ball will be exploring as they discuss tech sovereignty. Could Gmail, cloud services, and critical infrastructure really become geopolitical leverage? And is anyone actually building a Plan B?
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 651: Spatially aware ZFS
GeoIP PF FreeBSD, ZFs in production, linuxulator feels like magic, XFCE is great, the scariest boot code, and more...
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show 479