Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week

If the move from Windows 10 to 11 taught us anything, it's that companies are beginning to add limits on how old your hardware can be to run their software. Your PC could have the processing power to handle Windows 11, but as long as the CPU doesn't have TPM 2.0 on it, Microsoft deems it unworthy.

Fortunately, for people who don't like throwing out perfectly-good hardware, there's always Linux. And if you want proof that Team Tux will treat your older devices with love and care, just check out the notes for a potential commit to Linux 7.0, which contains cleanups for a driver that arrived on Linux almost a decade ago.