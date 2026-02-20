news
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week
Linux Kernel 7.0 Speeds Up File Cache Memory Reclaim by Up to 75%
In the latest Linux kernel v7.0, freeing up system memory used for caching large files has received a noticeable performance boost. According to notes on the kernel mailing list, a new set of patches queued for the Linux 7.0 merge window showed reclaim speed improvements of up to 75% in testing. In one benchmark, developers allocated 10 GB of file-backed data in memory and then reclaimed 8 GB of it. On a 32-core Arm64 server, the reclaim process completed about 75% faster compared to the older Linux implementation, while on an x86 machine, the improvement was reported at over 50%.
XDA ☛ Linux 7.0 is preparing fixes for a Wi-Fi driver...from 2017
If the move from Windows 10 to 11 taught us anything, it's that companies are beginning to add limits on how old your hardware can be to run their software. Your PC could have the processing power to handle Windows 11, but as long as the CPU doesn't have TPM 2.0 on it, Microsoft deems it unworthy.
Fortunately, for people who don't like throwing out perfectly-good hardware, there's always Linux. And if you want proof that Team Tux will treat your older devices with love and care, just check out the notes for a potential commit to Linux 7.0, which contains cleanups for a driver that arrived on Linux almost a decade ago.
TechRadar ☛ Farewell, old friend — Linux 7.0 finally ditches the ancient (but iconic) Intel 440BX chipset's EDAC driver, but what's next?
The upcoming Linux kernel 7.0 will officially remove support for the Intel 440BX chipset’s EDAC driver, ending a software era that lasted over two decades.
This driver has been nonfunctional since 2007 because of incompatibilities with the Intel AGP driver, yet its removal signals Linux distros are formally abandoning legacy support for this once-critical chipset.
Devices using ECC RAM will continue correcting memory errors at the hardware level, but software-side notifications for bit flips will no longer be available.