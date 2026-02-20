Let us begin. If you use TrueCrypt or VeraCrypt for your encryption needs, then, typically, what you do is: you open the relevant application, point to the desired device or container, mount it (with a password), and go about using this new path like any drive in your system. Once done, you unmount it. This procedure works great, provided you can actually run TrueCrypt or VeraCrypt in your system. But what if you cannot?

You may struggle thinking about an appropriate scenario, but let me paint it for you. ARM build of Ubuntu. Say, a virtual machine on your Macbook, as I did recently. Compared to the x86 architecture, you might experience a dearth of software. For example, TrueCrypt ain't available at all. VeraCrypt can open old containers, but only up to version 1.25.9. This one doesn't have a build for Ubuntu 24.04, and you can't install the Deb file from 22.04 due to hard-coded dependencies. Ipso facto, there seems to be NOTHING that can open old containers on a recent ARM build of Ubuntu. So let me show you a neat workaround.