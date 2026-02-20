news
today's howtos
-
Andy Bell ☛ An in-depth guide to customising lists with CSS
This first rule of styling lists is that they should be treated with the same reverence you would show any other text. If a list is inserted within a passage of text, treat it as a continuation and integral part of that text.
For bulleted or unordered lists, use padding to indent each list item the equivalent distance of a line height. This will allow the bullet to sit neatly in a square of white-space.
-
Johannes Weber ☛ Don’t Trust Packet Captures on Firewalls
Don’t get me wrong. Packet captures on firewalls offer a quick and easy way to get an initial look at packets. In many cases, they are fully sufficient for troubleshooting layer 7 packets that simply pass through the firewall, where you just want to inspect the contents of a DNS query, for example.
However, as soon as you’re dealing with packets that are generated or modified by the firewall itself (routing protocols, NAT, IPsec, TLS interception, etc.), you can’t fully rely on these built-in packet captures. Unfortunately, this is exactly what happens regularly – to me as well.
-
[Old] Naeem Noor ☛ Modern CSS Features You Should Know in 2025
CSS continues to evolve rapidly, bringing new features that make web development more powerful and flexible. Let’s explore the modern css innovations from recent years that are now widely supported and ready for production use.
-
Confidentiality
-
Dedoimedo ☛ Use TrueCrypt and VeraCrypt containers in Linux, natively
Let us begin. If you use TrueCrypt or VeraCrypt for your encryption needs, then, typically, what you do is: you open the relevant application, point to the desired device or container, mount it (with a password), and go about using this new path like any drive in your system. Once done, you unmount it. This procedure works great, provided you can actually run TrueCrypt or VeraCrypt in your system. But what if you cannot?
You may struggle thinking about an appropriate scenario, but let me paint it for you. ARM build of Ubuntu. Say, a virtual machine on your Macbook, as I did recently. Compared to the x86 architecture, you might experience a dearth of software. For example, TrueCrypt ain't available at all. VeraCrypt can open old containers, but only up to version 1.25.9. This one doesn't have a build for Ubuntu 24.04, and you can't install the Deb file from 22.04 due to hard-coded dependencies. Ipso facto, there seems to be NOTHING that can open old containers on a recent ARM build of Ubuntu. So let me show you a neat workaround.
-
Data Swamp ☛ Comparison of cloud storage encryption software
When using a not end-to-end encrypted cloud storage, you may want to store your file encrypted so if the cloud provider (that could be you if you self host a nextcloud or seafile) get hacked, your data will be available to the hacker, this is not great.
While there are some encryption software like age or gpg, they are not usable for working transparently with files. A specific class of encryption software exists, they create a logical volume with your files and they are transparently encrypted in the file system.
You will learn about cryptomator, gocryptfs, cryfs and rclone. They allow you to have a local directory that is synced with the cloud provider, containing only encrypted files, and a mount point where you access your files. Your files are sent encrypted to the cloud provider, but you can use it as usual (with some overhead).
This blog post is a bit "yet another comparison" because all these software also provide a comparison list of challengers.
-