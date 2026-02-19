Highlights of KDE Plasma 6.6 include a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros. One thing to mention is that Plasma Login Manager is dependent on systemd, so it won’t work on systemd-free distros.

original

Helping Animals is Fun (and the Animals Benefit From It)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 19, 2026



The BBC has published a video (from Manchester!) about vets and volunteers with their "pigeon repair kit"; they catch birds in need of medical help and then physically help them, e.g. by removing trash stuck to - or around - their feet. Rianne and I did that several times last year, not knowing that some people did that perpetually, in the centre of town in particular.

Rianne bottle-fed a bird yesterday; those birds have no fear of us. Some of them crave human touch.

Since several of us in the Tux Machines community are vegetarian (several writers for sure) it seems appropriate to mention this.

The BBC video cannot be linked to; they adopt some sort of JavaScript thing, which we assume targets "apps".

JavaScript has truly ruined the Web. █

Image source: Wait Till You Have Been Anointed