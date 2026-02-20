news
Server/Self-Hosting and Security Leftovers
-
Server/Self-Hosting
-
[Old] DEV Community ☛ Every Developer Needs to Self-Host - DEV Community
It is about learning the skills that power the internet and unlocking opportunities you might not even know exist yet.
Here is why I believe every developer should self host at least once.
-
Roman Zipp ☛ Why Self-host?
I recently shared my current Homelab setup with a colleague and was asked a pretty simple question I just took for granted... why?
Why go through the hassle of configuring servers, installing applications, setting up containers and spending quite a substantial amount of money on hardware that will not even run under optimal data center conditions (consumer-grade internet connection, no failover, no auto migrations)?
I will also give some specific recommendations on what you could and maybe should self-host.
-
-
Security
-
Security Week ☛ OpenClaw Security Issues Continue as SecureClaw Open Source Tool Debuts
OpenClaw faces security vulnerabilities and misconfiguration risks despite rapid patches and its transition to an OpenAI-backed foundation.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (edk2, glibc, gnupg2, golang, grafana, nodejs:24, and php), Debian (gimp and kernel), Fedora (fvwm3), Mageia (microcode and vim), Oracle (edk2, glibc, kernel, nodejs:24, and php), Red Hat (python-s3transfer), SUSE (abseil-cpp, avahi, azure-cli-core, fontforge, go1.24, go1.25, golang-github-prometheus-prometheus, libpcap, libsoup2, libxml2-16, mupdf, nodejs22, openCryptoki, openjpeg2, patch, python-aiohttp, python-Brotli, python-pip, python311-asgiref, rust1.93, and traefik), and Ubuntu (inetutils, libssh, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-hwe-6.8, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.8, linux-intel-iotg-5.15, linux-xilinx-zynqmp, linux-lowlatency, linux-nvidia-lowlatency, and trafficserver).
-
Scoop News Group ☛ HHS burrows into identifying risks to health sector from third-party vendors
A department official speaking at CyberTalks said HHS is trying to help the sector on finding where those risks are.
-