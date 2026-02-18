news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 18, 2026



Quoting: Maintaining what we love all year long —

February is a month to celebrate love for many things: our loved ones, our communities, and the free software behind most people's digital lives in some form or another. Through I Love Free Software Day (#ILoveFS), the free software community has honored the hard work of the many, many people who maintain and improve free software. Launched in 2010 by the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE), #ILoveFS is intended as a special day to tell everyone maintaining, contributing to, and advocating for free software, "thank you!" The free software movement wouldn't be anywhere near the size it is today without the massive community of individuals and organizations building a world where everyone can use, share, study, and improve the software we all use.