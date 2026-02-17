news
Gentoo on Codeberg
Quoting: Gentoo on Codeberg – Gentoo Linux —
Gentoo now has a presence on Codeberg, and contributions can be submitted for the Gentoo repository mirror at https://codeberg.org/gentoo/gentoo as an alternative to GitHub. Eventually also other git repositories will become available under the Codeberg Gentoo organization. This is part of the gradual mirror migration away from GitHub, as already mentioned in the 2025 end-of-year review. Codeberg is a site based on Forgejo, maintained by a dedicated non-profit organization, and located in Berlin, Germany. Thanks to everyone who has helped make this move possible!
These mirrors are for convenience for contribution and we continue to host our own repositories, just like we did while using GitHub mirrors for ease of contribution too.
XDA:
-
Gentoo begins its exodus from GitHub as it settles into Codeberg
How much would you allow an AI to scan and train off your code? People have differing opinions as to how much they're okay with an LLM taking a peek at their projects, and I think it's for the best of all humanity if I keep my own code away from the eyes of an AI.
Regardless, the team over at Gentoo has made a decision: they'd rather not have Copilot on GitHub going through all of their code. As such, they've been slowly migrating over to Codeberg, and they've just announced that they're open for submissions over on its new home.