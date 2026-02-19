news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Julia Evans ☛ Notes on clarifying man pages
Hello! After spending some time working on the Git man pages last year, I’ve been thinking a little more about what makes a good man page.
I’ve spent a lot of time writing cheat sheets for tools (tcpdump, git, dig, etc) which have a man page as their primary documentation. This is because I often find the man pages hard to navigate to get the information I want.
Lately I’ve wondering – could the man page itself have an amazing cheat sheet in it? What might make a man page easier to use? I’m still very early in thinking about this but I wanted to write down some quick notes.
SusamPal ☛ Soju User Delete Hash
In my last post, I talked about switching from ZNC to Soju as my IRC bouncer. One thing that caught my attention while creating and deleting Soju users was that the delete command asks for a confirmation, like so: [...]
Anubis v1.25.0: Necron
Hey all,
I'm sure you've all been aware that things have been slowing down a little with Anubis development, and I want to apologize for that. A lot has been going on in my life lately (my blog will have a post out on Friday with more information), and as a result I haven't really had the energy to work on Anubis in publicly visible ways. There are things going on behind the scenes, but nothing is really shippable yet, sorry!
Pete Zaitcev: The end of MinIO
Someone wrote about the collapse of MinIO (as an open-source project):
The CNCF badge isn’t a safety net. MinIO was a CNCF-associated project. That association didn’t prevent any of this. The CNCF doesn’t control the licensing or business decisions of associated projects. If your risk model assumes that CNCF membership means long-term stability, MinIO is your counterexample.
Swift is not mentioned among the possible alternative by the author.
EDRI ☛ Europe’s digital sovereignty starts with open source
EDRi submitted a response to the EU’s new open source digital strategy. We argue that free and open source software is not a niche technical choice, but a strategic foundation for Europe’s resilience, competitiveness and democratic autonomy.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice at FOSDEM 2026 in Brussels
The LibreOffice community was at FOSDEM 2026, to talk to users, answer questions, and encourage people to join the project. And we had merch: Please confirm that you want to play a YouTube video. By accepting, you will be accessing content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Named a 2026 “Best Value” Leader by Capterra
We are incredibly proud to share that LibreOffice has been officially recognized as a leader in value for 2026 by Capterra.
FSF / Software Freedom
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Owning your data
It's worth noting that this was a time consuming process and a rather technical one. It isn't convenient until you build conveniences for yourself. What I would love to see is more movement towards decentralization, more open protocols and more users abandoning centralized platforms as their stance towards their users becomes increasingly adversarial. The tools are here and we should keep building with non-technical users in mind.
