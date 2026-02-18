Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, Standards, and More

The other day, I decided it was finally time. It was finally time to open Emacs to demonstrate certain code functionalities in class. The result was predictable: it caused further confusion among already confused students. The root cause wasn’t switching out a familiar WebStorm-like environment for an esoteric IDE but rather the way the code was presented.

Most classrooms come equipped with crappy projectors that are experts in washing out colours and blurring otherwise perfectly crisp text. My first instinct after opening up an editor in class is to zoom in. That always worked well enough—either by pinching on the trackpad (oooh look at that smooth zooming animation in IntelliJ!) or by pressing ⌘+. That zoom never worked that great in Sublime as the tree view didn’t budge, but it worked well enough for the few lines of code that needed selecting and highlighting.